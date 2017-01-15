Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the Guyana Horse racing Authority

A concerted effort is being made by a number of horse owners, trainers, stables, promoters and sponsors to have the Guyana Horse Racing Authority reconstituted and up and running again.

The group is led by General Manager of the Nand Persaud Group of Companies and recent national awardee Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud M.S. The group of enthusiastic individuals have been meeting on a regular basis to map a strategy on the way forward.

Persaud the owner of the Karibee Rice stable, the Sky Plus Incorporated Group and Nand Persaud Race track at No 36 Village Corentyne, has been in the forefront of the group that has taken up the mantle to revive horse racing in Guyana. Persaud is also the owner and trainer of champion racehorses Golden Blue Echo, Brave Sky, Light up Canada and Honey Flow. The Nand Persaud Group of Companies also recently commissioned the only Sprint Horserace track in Guyana. The revitalization committee also involves a number of members of other clubs, promoters and fans.

The Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA) has been defunct for a number of years. Horserace meets during the interim have been stage on the most part on a “Willy Nilly” basis with each turf club, track or promoter making their own rules for every race meet.

The group wants the Government of Guyana through its Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Commission to come forward and say where exactly they stand in connection with the sport. Since nothing is being heard from the government in recent times concerning the sport.

A drafted horse racing legislation which was conscripted by the late Senior Council and horse racing stalwart Marcel Crawford was with the previous government for a number of years. However, the previous administration never did anything with the document.

The group of concerned individuals wants this government to fast track the passing of the legislation so that the sport could have the fillip or boost it needs.

The group has recently released a list of classifications of most of the horses’ eligible to race in Guyana.

According to Persaud the reclassification exercise is being done in an effort to reorganize the sport which is in on the decline at the moment. Persaud stated that, without the Government playing their part and the necessary legislation being put in place, not much could be done and the game would continue to be hay wire.

The Government involvement and the passing of the necessary legislation are urgently needed for the progress of the sport. (Samuel Whyte)