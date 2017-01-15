Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Community policing official implicated in carpenter’s death fired

Jan 15, 2017 News 0

The Community Policing Group Liaison officer Radica Ramanandan of Corriverton has been stripped of her responsibilities and is no longer required to conduct any business on behalf of the Community Policing Group (C.P.G).

Fired: Radica Ramanadan

This was after she was accused of threatening family members of the late Faiyaz Narinedat, the carpenter who was murdered on November 1, 2016 and his body dumped on the No 70 village Public Road to make it look like a hit and run accident. .
According to the administrator of the Community Policing Groups, Dennis Pompey, the services of Ramanandan were terminated a few weeks ago, due to her involvement in the cover up of the death of Narinedat, for attacking family members of the deceased and other acts of misconduct.
Ramanandan was arrested after allegations were made that she has threatened family members of the late carpenter and her role in the alleged cover-up of the murder.
During the initial investigation a team of police officer went to the home of Ramanandan where they arrested her and took her to the Whim Police Station. She was grilled on her involvement in the fiasco and subsequently released.
One of the allegations is that she had threatened to hire persons to kill family members of the late Narinedat.
It was reported that the woman would have been charged with threatening behaviour and using threatening language among other charges. However to date she has not been charged.
So far six persons including overseas based businessman, Marcus Brian Bisram, who is on the run has been charged with the murder of Narinedat.
Two women including Bisram’s mother and sister have also been charged with perverting the course of justice. They are accused of offering detectives $4M to circumvent the evidence in the matter.

More in this category

Sports

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and first for 2017

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and first for 2017

Jan 15, 2017

Presidents of strength sports laments lack of financial support Historic it was indeed, agreed Mr. Frank Tucker, President of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA), Mr. ED Caesar,...
Read More
Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in 2016

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in...

Jan 15, 2017

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic performances

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic...

Jan 15, 2017

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the Guyana Horse racing Authority

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the...

Jan 15, 2017

Agard, Assanah, Massiah appointed to Referee/Judges Commission

Agard, Assanah, Massiah appointed to...

Jan 15, 2017

GFC’s Benjamin signs with Caledonia

GFC’s Benjamin signs with Caledonia

Jan 15, 2017

Regal set sights on Florida Cup

Regal set sights on Florida Cup

Jan 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch