Community policing official implicated in carpenter’s death fired

The Community Policing Group Liaison officer Radica Ramanandan of Corriverton has been stripped of her responsibilities and is no longer required to conduct any business on behalf of the Community Policing Group (C.P.G).

This was after she was accused of threatening family members of the late Faiyaz Narinedat, the carpenter who was murdered on November 1, 2016 and his body dumped on the No 70 village Public Road to make it look like a hit and run accident. .

According to the administrator of the Community Policing Groups, Dennis Pompey, the services of Ramanandan were terminated a few weeks ago, due to her involvement in the cover up of the death of Narinedat, for attacking family members of the deceased and other acts of misconduct.

Ramanandan was arrested after allegations were made that she has threatened family members of the late carpenter and her role in the alleged cover-up of the murder.

During the initial investigation a team of police officer went to the home of Ramanandan where they arrested her and took her to the Whim Police Station. She was grilled on her involvement in the fiasco and subsequently released.

One of the allegations is that she had threatened to hire persons to kill family members of the late Narinedat.

It was reported that the woman would have been charged with threatening behaviour and using threatening language among other charges. However to date she has not been charged.

So far six persons including overseas based businessman, Marcus Brian Bisram, who is on the run has been charged with the murder of Narinedat.

Two women including Bisram’s mother and sister have also been charged with perverting the course of justice. They are accused of offering detectives $4M to circumvent the evidence in the matter.