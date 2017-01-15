CH&PA to develop “Model Village” to display proposed housing solutions

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will be developing a model village to display the proposed housing solutions that the Government of Guyana will be making available to make housing affordable to the Guyanese people.

This was according to the Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Valerie Patterson, during a media engagement early last week.

The Minister said that initiative will be accomplished by organising an exhibition where “live-sized” houses will be on display for members of the public to view. The authority is hoping to have this done during the first week of May this year.

“The range of housing solutions will target low, moderate, middle income groups, young professionals, singles, etc. in keeping with the thrust of the APNU + AFC (A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change) Manifesto,” Patterson said.

She added that developers will be assigned to lots in the area on which they will construct the houses –they will be allowed to sell after the exhibition to “eligible” persons on the CHPA waiting list and those prequalified for mortgages by the commercial banks.

“Developers who participate will also be given the opportunity to showcase their building systems, methodology for construction and other features of home construction… Suppliers of building materials will also be invited not to participate but to view.”

Patterson added that the public will be free to interact with the developers, financial institutions, insurance companies, home improvement companies.

This village, the Minister said, will likely be established at the Perseverance Turnkey project on East Bank Demerara where Phase Three of that project, will be used to build the model village.

Additionally, a survey will be done to inform Government of the nation’s preference.