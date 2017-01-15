Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:20 AM

Change in Cuban Immigration Policy

Jan 15, 2017 News 0

– Illegal entry no longer leads to legal status

By Attorney Gail Seeram

Effective January 12, 2017, the United States of America is changing its Cuban Immigration Policy. The Cuban Adjustment Act or “Wet Foot-Dry Foot” gave legal status (“green card”) to Cubans who entered the U.S. illegally once they made it to U.S. soil and remained in the U.S. for 1 year and 1 day.
Cubans were the only group of immigrants in U.S. history who were rewarded for illegal entry and given legal status in the U.S. President Obama has now ended this “Wet Foot-Dry Foot” policy and Cubans are now subject to the same rules as any other immigrant to the U.S.
The United States and Cuba spent months negotiating the agreement. The end to the “Wet Foot-Dry Foot” policy will discourage people-trafficking and dangerous boat journeys from Cubans to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security also ended a parole program that allowed entry for Cuban medical professionals.

STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OBAMA ON CUBAN IMMIGRATION POLICY:

“Today, the United States is taking important steps forward to normalize relations with Cuba and to bring greater consistency to our immigration policy.
The Department of Homeland Security is ending the so-called “wet-foot/dry foot” policy, which was put in place more than twenty years ago and was designed for a different era. Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities.
By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries. The Cuban government has agreed to accept the return of Cuban nationals who have been ordered removed, just as it has been accepting the return of migrants interdicted at sea.
Today, the Department of Homeland Security is also ending the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program. The United States and Cuba are working together to combat diseases that endanger the health and lives of our people. By providing preferential treatment to Cuban medical personnel, the medical parole program contradicts those efforts, and risks harming the Cuban people. Cuban medical personnel will now be eligible to apply for asylum at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world, consistent with the procedures for all foreign nationals.
The United States, a land of immigrants, has been enriched by the contributions of Cuban-Americans for more than a century. Since I took office, we have put the Cuban-American community at the center of our policies. With this change we will continue to welcome Cubans as we welcome immigrants from other nations, consistent with our laws.
During my Administration, we worked to improve the lives of the Cuban people – inside of Cuba – by providing them with greater access to resources, information and connectivity to the wider world. Sustaining that approach is the best way to ensure that Cubans can enjoy prosperity, pursue reforms, and determine their own destiny. As I said in Havana, the future of Cuba should be in the hands of the Cuban people.”

