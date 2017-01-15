Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:25 AM

Alpha Lodge donates to Uncle Eddie’s Home

On Thursday last, Uncle Eddie’s Home received a cash donation from the Right Worshipful Master and Brethren of Lodge Alpha No. 1594 as part of the Lodge’s benevolence activities. This donation is made annually by the Lodge

Brother Richard Francois handing over a cheque to Ms. Denise Boodie.

and is the major benevolent undertaking that occurs during the calendar year.
In handing over the cheque, Right Worshipful Master of Lodge Alpha, Brother Richard Francois, alluded to the long relationship that Lodge Alpha has with the Uncle Eddie’s Home and asked that this relationship be maintained.
“We the Brethren of Lodge Alpha have enjoyed a long, fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship with Uncle Eddie’s Home. It’s my sincere wish that we continue to build on the solid foundation already established and work to further broaden and strengthen our relations with this Home. It is indeed a pleasure and an honor for us to be able to once again make this donation to the Uncle Eddie’s Home,” Francois said.
President of the Board of Directors of the Uncle Eddie’s Home, Ms. Denise Boodie, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Directors as well as the residents of the Uncle Eddie’s Home.
“This donation is timely and I would like to thank the Brethren of Lodge Alpha for the support you continue to give to this Home throughout the years. I can assure you that this well-timed donation will be judiciously put to good use to the comfort and benefit of the residents of the Uncle Eddie’s Home,” Ms. Boodie said.
The Brethren of Lodge Alpha promised to do a little more for Uncle Eddie’s home in order to bring additional comfort and relief to the residents. Very soon a mini project will be undertaken to place electric lights at strategic points within the building to illuminate some of the dark sections.

