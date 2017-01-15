Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Agard, Assanah, Massiah appointed to Referee/Judges Commission

Jan 15, 2017

Ramona Agard was recently appointed chairperson of the Guyana Boxing Association Referee/Judges Commission. Agard is the lone member from previous Commission and will serve for two years in the post.

Ramona Agard

Others appointed are television personality Max Massiah who is the Vice Chairman, while Army Officer Lawrence Assanah will serve as Secretary. Dexter Patterson and Denola Bristol are the two other members. GBA president Steve Ninvalle said that newly appointed Commission has to hit the road running as 2017 is an event-packed year.
Ninvalle explained that the association plans an international tournament in February, which would be followed by another here in April. The president labeled the new commission as a mixture of youth and experience and one that showcases gender balance.
He noted that Bristol, a teenager, is young, bright and has a far way to go in the sport. Ninvalle thanked members of the previous commission for their dedication and assured that although not on the present commission, they still have an important role to play in the development of boxing.
Agard is Guyana’s most experienced referee/judge and has officiated at several international competitions.

