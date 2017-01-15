Activist makes book donation

Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:20 AM
Community Activist and International Health Volunteer, Tabata Hicken, (fourth from left), on Sunday, last, facilitated friends from the Logos Hope, the World’s largest floating book fair.
Hicken and members from the New Life Ministries and Pastor Kwame of Assembly of God’s Church, as well as members from the President’s Youth Choice building at Third Street, Grove, were treated to a day of receiving books for the reading centre, drama presentations, youth workshop, games and group interactions.
Hicken said that he can be contacted at the President Youth Choice building for donation of books even though Logos Hope is no longer here.
