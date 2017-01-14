Wharton softball cricket tourney tomorrow at MSC

Latest update January 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
Trevor Wharton will be hosting a four-team softball cricket tournament tomorrow at the Malteenoes Sports Club.
Mike’s Wellman, Fisherman XI, Trophy Stall and HS Masters will battle for supremacy from 09:30hrs. The winning and runner up teams as well as man-of-the-match in the final will be rewarded. The competition is being sponsored by Trophy Stall Bourda Market.
Jan 14, 2017Johnson’s X1 win by 90 runs By Sean Devers Yesterday at Providence, experienced former West Indies left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul led by example with a responsible 87, Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble...
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Last year, I had to make direct contact with the Chief Executive Officer of GTT to get my internet service reconnected.... more
The President of Guyana should not make rocket science out of the process of selecting a Chairperson of the Guyana Elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more