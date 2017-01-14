Wharton softball cricket tourney tomorrow at MSC

Trevor Wharton will be hosting a four-team softball cricket tournament tomorrow at the Malteenoes Sports Club.

Mike’s Wellman, Fisherman XI, Trophy Stall and HS Masters will battle for supremacy from 09:30hrs. The winning and runner up teams as well as man-of-the-match in the final will be rewarded. The competition is being sponsored by Trophy Stall Bourda Market.