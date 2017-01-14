Latest update January 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Twenty-seven coaches receive CONCACAF course certificates

Jan 14, 2017 Sports 0

Georgetown: Twenty-seven coaches who have successfully completed the CONCACAF Goalkeeping and D License Coaches programme held in October and November, 2016 respectively, received their certificates last Saturday.

CONCACAF GoalKeeping D. License Certificates – The successful participants in the Goalkeeping D License course display their Certificates.

This presentation was made in the GFF’s Boardroom by President of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) Wayne Forde and Technical Director, Ian Greenwood.
In brief comments to the attendees at the simple ceremony, Greenwood congratulated the candidates and informed them that the Federation will explore more technical courses in 2017 to build capacity of the coaches in Guyana, both nationally and at the Association level: “We’re looking to have a lot more courses throughout the year (which will be) CONCACAF based,
FIFA-based (and) from the GFF…we’re looking at developing the coach education structure at the GFF (and) linking it (to) the Coach’s Association as well. So throughout the year, there will be a structured calendar where there will be seminars, courses and development plans for you as individual coaches.”
Additionally, a coaches’ data-base will also be developed and employment opportunities will be made available. “We’re looking to employ TDOs (Technical Development Officers) in the local
Associations; we’re looking to employ youth coaches as well in the Association,” Greenwood said. He also mentioned the possibility of national coaches being involved in international study visits.
Meanwhile, President Forde noted that the Executive Committee will place much emphasis on coaches’ education and infrastructure development in the New Year. This will see an annual investment of approximately US$750,000 in infrastructural development. However, he underscored the need for self-development of the coaches to complement the formal training being provided: “Apart from the training that Mr. Greenwood and the GFF will expose you to, you need to take some responsibility to develop yourself; you need to read, you need to research and (use) every opportunity you have to exercise your craft. If there is a school within your district, if there (are) a few kids within your neighbourhood that you can bring into the sport, if there is a club that you should be aligning yourself with, by all means take the initiative …”
“I think once you have demonstrated consistently that you are making an effort to improve on yourself, we will meet you…75 percent or 80 percent of the way because we have an obligation, as a Federation, to invest in you…”, Forde stated.
In closing, the President congratulated the coaches, especially the lone female coach, and recommitted the Executive Committee’s plan to develop coaches in the country.
In providing an overview, chairperson of the session and GFF’s Technical Development Officer,
Lyndon France, outlined the number of technical courses conducted in the year including the
following:
? October 4 – 6: Goalkeeping Course
? November 1 – 4: D. Licence Course
? December 1 – 3: E. License Course
The CONCACAF D. License course saw the participation of 19 coaches, the Goalkeeping course had 25 coaches, and the E. License Course had 24 teachers.
Names of persons who received certificates for CONCACAF D license:
1. Bryan Joseph
2. Devnon Winter
3. Levi Braithwaite
4. Sampson Gilbert
5. Trevor Burnett
6. Akila Castello
7. Vurlon Mills
Names of persons who received certificates for CONCACAF goalkeeping course:
1. Quincy Madramootoo
2. Seon Prince
3. Jersild Wright
4. Eon De Viera
5. Dirk Henry
6. Denzil Thompson
7. Oneal Heywood
8. Royston Nascimento
9. Jamal Caster
10. Quasim Yusuf
11. Dwain Babb
12. Dirk Henry
13. Kenneth Edwards
14. Kassie Da Silva
15. Orlando Hendricks
16. Kevin Tixey
17. Andrew Hazel
18. Rawle Gittens
19. Keron Monroe
20. Curtis Joseph

More in this category

Sports

Final Super50 practice game …Shiv (87), Bramble (95) Barnwell (56) hit fifties

Final Super50 practice game …Shiv (87), Bramble (95) Barnwell...

Jan 14, 2017

Johnson’s X1 win by 90 runs By Sean Devers Yesterday at Providence, experienced former West Indies left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul led by example with a responsible 87, Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble...
Read More
Investigation of financial operations of AAG should be launched

Investigation of financial operations of AAG...

Jan 14, 2017

Wharton softball cricket tourney tomorrow at MSC

Wharton softball cricket tourney tomorrow at MSC

Jan 14, 2017

2nd Annual Limacol Football Tournament…Public draw to be conducted today

2nd Annual Limacol Football...

Jan 14, 2017

Twenty-seven coaches receive CONCACAF course certificates

Twenty-seven coaches receive CONCACAF course...

Jan 14, 2017

Alpha and Slingerz axing from Caribbean Club C’ship …CONCACAF President promises to fully flush all information following Urling’s email

Alpha and Slingerz axing from Caribbean Club...

Jan 14, 2017

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in 2016

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in...

Jan 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch