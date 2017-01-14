NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS

The year 2017 is here with us but no one knows what will happen before it ends. As with life, the people can rest assured that before they know it, 2017 too shall pass. Not too many people expect changes and the few that do, the chances are they may or may not be disappointed.

The political rancor between the government and the opposition will continue as long as Jagdeo is the leader. And given past experiences, it is not likely that the lives of the poor will change. It is anyone’s guess whether the economy will improve, or unemployment and crime will reduce.

The start of a new year has always been greeted with a renewed sense of hope and optimism, the perception that things will change and the inspiration for persons to turn a fresh page. It is the desire for many to do a few things differently this year. This explains the traditional practice of making resolutions at the start of every year, even though most of the resolutions may later fall by the wayside. Indeed, after the novelty of the New Year wears off, old habits will kick in and things will be back to normal.

Given the many problems in society, every citizen has a responsibility to press for some kind of improvement, which would redound to their collective benefit.

It is very frustrating to do business with some government departments, so frustrating that it is often said that getting things done in Government sometimes is like pulling teeth. Many are not satisfied with the poor service they receive from the government in several areas.

Inefficiency in the public sector and incompetence and arrogance by some others are affecting the people and hurting the economy, which is the source of the nation’s well-being. It seems that the powers that be do not pay careful attention to the dissatisfaction among some sections of the population.

The commitment by the government to reform the civil service and the judiciary has not happened. Many are hoping that the mini-reshuffle will improve the health sector.

A critical assessment of the state of the country shows that improvement is needed in many areas in order to make life a little better for the people who rightly deserve it. They made the sacrifices and endured pain and suffering under the last administration. Given the problems facing the country today, it can no longer be business as usual. The government must choose the right people with the skills to make the necessary changes needed to improve the well-being of the masses.

The nation is fast approaching the mid-point between general elections, constitutionally due in 2020.

With this in mind, those in authority have to become more visible and accessible. They need to do so urgently. The people are yearning for the government to introduce meaningful changes that will solve the problems facing the country and meet their needs. However, they can only do so if they have a good grasp of the problems and the needs of the people and, more importantly, how to serve them.

It is rather unfortunate that after 50 years of Independence, the country is grappling with so many problems at almost every level. After twenty months in office, the time has come for those in authority to solve some of the complex problems facing the nation and improve the lives of the masses. It would be one of the best New Year resolutions.