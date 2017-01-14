Man burns house after wife refuses to give him money

A Temple Dam, Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident set his house on fire around 17:00 hrs on Thursday after his estranged wife refused to give him $2000.

The suspect, Sunildoot Singh, who tried to escape from the police, was arrested hours after the fire in the village.

According to information received, the suspect went to the home of his estranged wife, Kaliani Persaud, and asked for money but when the woman refused, he reportedly told her that she would see what he does next.

It was then that he went to the house that he and Persaud worked and built, and set it on fire.

Yesterday, Persaud said that she moved out of the home because the father of her four children is an alcoholic and an abusive individual.

“(On Thursday) he come and ask me for $1000 and I give he and then he come back later and ask me for $2000 and I tell him that I don’t have and he said that I gone see what he does and he picked up his bicycle and left,” the woman said.

She further explained that shortly after her estranged husband left, someone called and informed her that her house was on fire. “I couldn’t go out and watch it but I see the smoke from where I was and later when I go, I see everything burn up.”

Persaud explained that they were living in a very small structure but eventually she and the suspect pooled money and built a bigger home so that they could be comfortable with their children. “Only two Christmas ago, we finished building it and now look what happened.”

The woman, who does domestic work for a living, said that she is not in a state to continue her work because she broke her hand and is currently seeking medical assistance. Reports are that the suspect lit a mattress on fire.

Anyone willing to assist Persaud and her children can contact her on 687-3950.