Bun down and insurance gun pay

Jan 14, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

There is a popular song name ‘Fire in You wire’. Soulja Bai know it good. Jagdeo, that scamp know it better than Soulja Bai.
Whenever anybody ask a question about money and transactions de Ministry does go up in flames. This start wid de Ministry of Works office after people ask about some contract documents. De same office wha de contracts been in end up flattened two days after.
Then dem had a fire at de Ministry of Housing all because people ask about de money fuh de land wha dem was selling. Bright afternoon de building pun Homestretch Avenue went flat. It wasn’t a bulldozer that flatten it; was fire through a wire.
Dem had a fire at de Ministry of Health; then dem had de High Court. Dem boys seh it start after people begin to ask about some documents.
These are fires that de insurance use to cover. After that a lot of business people property go up in flames. That is wha trigger all dem fire these days. One family own couple business place and all of go up in flames. De insurance pay, too.
De other day dem had a fire at Patentia. De owner tell de newspaper he had $50 million in stock. He tell de police $30 million.
He tell de media how de police arrest four people who been in he yard at de time. De police seh dem don’t know wha he talking about.
Two weeks before that fire dem boys hear de police ketch a man who attempted to bun de place. The owner tell de police that he not pressing charges, that dem must loose de man.
De police loose de man and now de place bun down. Dem boys want to believe that de same man use to wuk fuh Jagdeo. That scamp Jagdeo suh bad that he woulda bun down de whole of Guyana and ask de world fuh insurance money.
Talk half and hope dem insurance company know that business is extremely bad these days.

