Alpha and Slingerz axing from Caribbean Club C’ship …CONCACAF President promises to fully flush all information following Urling’s email

The swift intervention of former Chairman of the FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee that brought Guyana’s football back from being banished has gained the attention of CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani.

Following the axing of both Slingerz FC and Alpha United by CONCACAF based on a letter sent to the confederation by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in December 2016 (pointing out that the clubs were not in good standing with the GFF), the confederation notified the GFF on January 9, 2017 last that the said clubs have been removed from the Caribbean Club Championship which they had qualified for as the top two clubs following the conclusion of the inaugural season of the STAG Elite League, 2015/2016.

Slingerz and Alpha along with two other clubs (Pele FC and Georgetown Football Club) had disagreed with the GFF on their move to add two more clubs to the existing eight, a move which the clubs deemed, unconstitutional.

CONCACAF had also weighed in and stated in a letter that the federation executive was within its right to alter the composition of the league as they saw fit.

Urling himself weighed in on the issue pointing out that it was startling that CONCACAF had arrived at such a course of action unilaterally without giving either club the opportunity of a hearing.

Such is the concern of Urling that he penned an email to CONCACAF President Montagliani on January 12, 2017 pointing out his concerns on the matter and urging the CONCACAF boss’ intervention to review the matter noting that the football fraternity in Guyana is disappointed that Guyana would not be represented at the Caribbean Club Championships.

Montagliani responded to Urling’s email on January 13, 2017, thanking him for the information sent.

”As with correct procedural matter we will through our Member Associations department along with Fifa work with the Member Association to fully flush all pertinent information.”

Both emails were copied to GFF President, Wayne Forde. There might yet be hope for a positive turn around for the sake of Guyana’s football. Time will tell.