2nd Annual Limacol Football Tournament…Public draw to be conducted today

Latest update January 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
Organisers of the 2nd Annual Limacol Football Tournament will today conduct a public draw of the groups for participating teams at the Bransville Hotel on Pike Street, Prashad Nagar, starting from 15:00 hrs.
According to a member of the Organising Committee, they’ve divided the sixteen teams into seeds with Santos, Western Tigers, Milerock and Police branded as the top seeds in the respective groups, while the other twelve teams will participate in the draw to place them in particular groups.
The seeding of the teams is seen below and a representative from each team is being asked to attend to participate in the drawing.
First Seed
Santos
Western Tigers
Milerock
Police
Second Seed
Winners Connection
Uitivulgt
Riddim Squad
Pouderoyen
Third Seed
Grove Hi Tech
Camptown
Eagles
Den Amstel
Fourth Seed
New Amsterdam United
Anns Grove
Northern Rangers
Mahaica Determinators
Jan 14, 2017Johnson’s X1 win by 90 runs By Sean Devers Yesterday at Providence, experienced former West Indies left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul led by example with a responsible 87, Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble...
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Last year, I had to make direct contact with the Chief Executive Officer of GTT to get my internet service reconnected.... more
The President of Guyana should not make rocket science out of the process of selecting a Chairperson of the Guyana Elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more