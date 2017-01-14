Latest update January 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

2nd Annual Limacol Football Tournament…Public draw to be conducted today

Jan 14, 2017 Sports

Organisers of the 2nd Annual Limacol Football Tournament will today conduct a public draw of the groups for participating teams at the Bransville Hotel on Pike Street, Prashad Nagar, starting from 15:00 hrs.

According to a member of the Organising Committee, they’ve divided the sixteen teams into seeds with Santos, Western Tigers, Milerock and Police branded as the top seeds in the respective groups, while the other twelve teams will participate in the draw to place them in particular groups.

The seeding of the teams is seen below and a representative from each team is being asked to attend to participate in the drawing.

First Seed

Santos

Western Tigers

Milerock

Police

Second Seed

Winners Connection

Uitivulgt

Riddim Squad

Pouderoyen

Third Seed

Grove Hi Tech

Camptown

Eagles

Den Amstel

Fourth Seed

New Amsterdam United

Anns Grove

Northern Rangers

Mahaica Determinators

