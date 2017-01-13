Vessel too large: Bosai, Rusal in one-off deal to use transhipment point in Berbice River

The Ministry of Natural Resources says that it has assisted in successfully brokering a one-off agreement between Chinese-owned bauxite company Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. and Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI), a subsidiary of bauxite giant RUSAL.

This agreement, brokered over the past few days, will allow for Bosai Minerals Inc. to utilise – for one shipment only – the services of the transhipment station located in the mouth of the Berbice River. This station is operated by Oldendorff Carriers – a sub-contractor of BCGI.

Because of the agreement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. will be able to dispatch a 24-tonne shipment of bauxite to China. The vessel ‘Hua An Sheng’, into which the bauxite will be loaded, was expected in Port New Amsterdam yesterday.

This vessel has been deemed too large to transit the Demerara River to Bosai’s Linden operations.

“Therefore four smaller vessels will be transporting shipments of between 5,000 and 6,000 tonnes each from Bosai’s operations in Linden to Port New Amsterdam where their cargo will be transferred onto the ‘Hua An Sheng’.”

Hitherto, this arrangement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. would utilise a transhipment station located in Trinidad before onward shipment of the bauxite to Bosai’s international markets.

“It is hoped that this one-off use of the Oldendorff Carriers’ transhipment facility between Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. and Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. will evolve into a longer term arrangement to the benefit of not only the two parties involved, but also to the people of Guyana.”

Bosai is located in Linden while Rusal is located in Kwakwani and Aroaima, another area in Region 10.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources is happy to have played a part in brokering this arrangement between the two bauxite companies operating in Guyana with the expectation that it will assist Bosai in meeting and exceeding targets that both its principals and the Government of Guyana have set.”