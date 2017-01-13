Latest update January 13th, 2017 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vessel too large: Bosai, Rusal in one-off deal to use transhipment point in Berbice River

Jan 13, 2017 News 0

The Ministry of Natural Resources says that it has assisted in successfully brokering a one-off agreement between Chinese-owned bauxite company Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. and Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI), a subsidiary of bauxite giant RUSAL.
This agreement, brokered over the past few days, will allow for Bosai Minerals Inc. to utilise – for one shipment only – the services of the transhipment station located in the mouth of the Berbice River. This station is operated by Oldendorff Carriers – a sub-contractor of BCGI.
Because of the agreement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. will be able to dispatch a 24-tonne shipment of bauxite to China. The vessel ‘Hua An Sheng’, into which the bauxite will be loaded, was expected in Port New Amsterdam yesterday.
This vessel has been deemed too large to transit the Demerara River to Bosai’s Linden operations.
“Therefore four smaller vessels will be transporting shipments of between 5,000 and 6,000 tonnes each from Bosai’s operations in Linden to Port New Amsterdam where their cargo will be transferred onto the ‘Hua An Sheng’.”
Hitherto, this arrangement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. would utilise a transhipment station located in Trinidad before onward shipment of the bauxite to Bosai’s international markets.
“It is hoped that this one-off use of the Oldendorff Carriers’ transhipment facility between Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. and Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. will evolve into a longer term arrangement to the benefit of not only the two parties involved, but also to the people of Guyana.”
Bosai is located in Linden while Rusal is located in Kwakwani and Aroaima, another area in Region 10.
“The Ministry of Natural Resources is happy to have played a part in brokering this arrangement between the two bauxite companies operating in Guyana with the expectation that it will assist Bosai in meeting and exceeding targets that both its principals and the Government of Guyana have set.”

More in this category

Sports

Haiti stays top, Suriname start the year strong

Haiti stays top, Suriname start the year strong

Jan 13, 2017

Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Haiti remained the region’s No.1 side, but recent opponents Suriname made the most waves in the latest Caribbean Football Union rankings. The Haitians led the way among...
Read More
UWI (T&T) T20 cricket…Singh stars again as DCC beat Police, advance to this evening’s semis

UWI (T&T) T20 cricket…Singh stars...

Jan 13, 2017

KPL fund raiser set for Sunday

KPL fund raiser set for Sunday

Jan 13, 2017

Impressers, Spartons, Rage, Gangster in winners’ lane

Impressers, Spartons, Rage, Gangster in...

Jan 13, 2017

Slingerz and Alpha’s axing from Caribbean Club Championship Disappointing – Urling

Slingerz and Alpha’s axing from Caribbean Club...

Jan 13, 2017

German’s Restaurant boss donate Futsal balls to EBFA

German’s Restaurant boss donate Futsal balls to...

Jan 13, 2017

Rugby season scrums off tomorrow

Rugby season scrums off tomorrow

Jan 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch