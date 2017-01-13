UWI (T&T) T20 cricket…Singh stars again as DCC beat Police, advance to this evening’s semis

It was three in a row for Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and three in row for 29-year-old Berbice and Guyana left-handed batsman Gajanand Singh on Wednesday evening at the Sir Clyde Walcott ground at UWI St Augustine Trinidad as the Guyanese club waltzed into the semi-finals of the UWI T20 Cricket Festival in emphatic fashion.

Led by a third unbeaten half-century in as many matches from the inform Singh, DCC beat Police by six wickets to qualify for the first semi-final today under lights where they will face off with defending champions, Tobago’s Club Crusoe from 18:00hrs.

The Lawmen were asked to bat on a track with pace and bounce for the fast bowlers and a fast outfield. The home team crumbled from a good start to be dismissed for 133 in 18.5 overs. The Queenstown based DCC, batting under a clear night sky galloped to 137-4 in 16.1 overs to register an easy win with 23 balls to spare.

With back-to-back victories on Sunday over DSH United and Mossai Sports after arriving in Trinidad at noon on the same day taking them into the quarter-finals, DCC were again on fire after enjoying a two-day rest.

Clifton Halls stroked an attractive 50 from 37 balls with three fours and two sixes and got support from Sunil Beepat, who hammered 38 from 33 balls to give their team hope but four run outs did not help their cause and a miserly spell of four overs for nine runs from medium pacer Kellon Carmichael had earlier kept the shackles in on the Trinis.

Cohen Ismond captured 2-18 from three overs and was supported by former Guyana and West Indies T20 Wicket-Keeper Darwin Christian, who had 2-28 from four overs to ensure that none of the other batsmen put up resistance.

Singh, with two fifties from 10 First-Class games, smashed nine boundaries in a classy 56, West Indies U-19 Vice-Captain Kemo Paul reached the ropes once and cleared four times in a pugnacious 24-ball 40 while Christian blasted five scorching fours in 26 from 19 balls to the disappointment of a small crowd of about 60 fans.

Rajiv Singh was DCC’s main threat with 3-19 from four overs including a maiden in which three wickets fell but his effort was too little, too late. Singh was awarded his third Man-of-the-Match.