Latest update January 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UWI (T&T) T20 cricket…Singh stars again as DCC beat Police, advance to this evening’s semis

Jan 13, 2017 Sports 0

It was three in a row for Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and three in row for 29-year-old Berbice and Guyana left-handed batsman Gajanand Singh on Wednesday evening at the Sir Clyde Walcott ground at UWI St Augustine Trinidad as the Guyanese club waltzed into the semi-finals of the UWI T20 Cricket Festival in emphatic fashion.

Singh collects his third consecutive MOM Award from a representative of UWI

Led by a third unbeaten half-century in as many matches from the inform Singh, DCC beat Police by six wickets to qualify for the first semi-final today under lights where they will face off with defending champions, Tobago’s Club Crusoe from 18:00hrs.
The Lawmen were asked to bat on a track with pace and bounce for the fast bowlers and a fast outfield. The home team crumbled from a good start to be dismissed for 133 in 18.5 overs. The Queenstown based DCC, batting under a clear night sky galloped to 137-4 in 16.1 overs to register an easy win with 23 balls to spare.
With back-to-back victories on Sunday over DSH United and Mossai Sports after arriving in Trinidad at noon on the same day taking them into the quarter-finals, DCC were again on fire after enjoying a two-day rest.
Clifton Halls stroked an attractive 50 from 37 balls with three fours and two sixes and got support from Sunil Beepat, who hammered 38 from 33 balls to give their team hope but four run outs did not help their cause and a miserly spell of four overs for nine runs from medium pacer Kellon Carmichael had earlier kept the shackles in on the Trinis.
Cohen Ismond captured 2-18 from three overs and was supported by former Guyana and West Indies T20 Wicket-Keeper Darwin Christian, who had 2-28 from four overs to ensure that none of the other batsmen put up resistance.
Singh, with two fifties from 10 First-Class games, smashed nine boundaries in a classy 56, West Indies U-19 Vice-Captain Kemo Paul reached the ropes once and cleared four times in a pugnacious 24-ball 40 while Christian blasted five scorching fours in 26 from 19 balls to the disappointment of a small crowd of about 60 fans.
Rajiv Singh was DCC’s main threat with 3-19 from four overs including a maiden in which three wickets fell but his effort was too little, too late. Singh was awarded his third Man-of-the-Match.

More in this category

Sports

Haiti stays top, Suriname start the year strong

Haiti stays top, Suriname start the year strong

Jan 13, 2017

Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Haiti remained the region’s No.1 side, but recent opponents Suriname made the most waves in the latest Caribbean Football Union rankings. The Haitians led the way among...
Read More
UWI (T&T) T20 cricket…Singh stars again as DCC beat Police, advance to this evening’s semis

UWI (T&T) T20 cricket…Singh stars...

Jan 13, 2017

KPL fund raiser set for Sunday

KPL fund raiser set for Sunday

Jan 13, 2017

Impressers, Spartons, Rage, Gangster in winners’ lane

Impressers, Spartons, Rage, Gangster in...

Jan 13, 2017

Slingerz and Alpha’s axing from Caribbean Club Championship Disappointing – Urling

Slingerz and Alpha’s axing from Caribbean Club...

Jan 13, 2017

German’s Restaurant boss donate Futsal balls to EBFA

German’s Restaurant boss donate Futsal balls to...

Jan 13, 2017

Rugby season scrums off tomorrow

Rugby season scrums off tomorrow

Jan 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch