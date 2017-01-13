Two charged with killing Williamsburg domestic worker

Appearing at the Albion Magistrate Court before Magistrate Marissa Mettleholzer earlier this week were Ravendra Ramnauth, alias “Andy”, 28, of 58 Beharry Street, Rose Hall Town, and Rocky Ramoo, a 30-year-old farmer of lot 112 Williamsburg Squatting Area.

The duo who appeared in court to answer to the charge of murdering Mohan Ball, of Williamsburg Squatting Area on December 29, last, was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Both men were unrepresented.

Prosecutor, Inspector Orin Joseph, related to the court that his file was incomplete and that he was requesting two weeks to have some points cleared up with the Investigating Rank.

Ramnauth and Ramoo were remanded to prison until January 30, 2017.

According to the facts of the case, Mohan Ball was found partially submerged in a trench located in the backlands of Williamsburg Squatting area by some youths who were at the location for an afternoon swim. It is alleged that one of the youngsters noticed the body in the trench and raised an alarm.

He reportedly recognized the body as Mohan Ball. He then ran towards Ball sister’s home to inform her that her brother’s body was in the trench.

Ball’s body was later identified by his sister’s husband who had ventured to the area to confirm that it was indeed him. The police were subsequently summoned to the scene. After the body was fished out of the trench by public spirited villagers it was noticed that the body bore visible marks of violence.

According to the sister of the dead man, Raywattie Fraser, she was told that her brother was beaten to death that evening by “Rocky and Andy” who were reportedly imbibing with Ball. After Ball was beaten to death he was allegedly dumped into the trench at the backlands of Williamsburg Squatting Area.

Both men were subsequently arrested a few days after the murder on separate dates and taken into police custody, where they were questioned. However, a post mortem conducted on Ball’s body proved inconclusive but the man was said to have been suffering from a heart condition as well.