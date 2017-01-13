Latest update January 13th, 2017 12:50 AM

STAG Nations CUP KO Football to restart January 18 at Grove

Following unprecedented rainfall during the Christmas season which resulted in the organisers of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out football championships having to halt proceedings, competition is set to restart on Wednesday January 18, 2017 with the final two round-of-16 matches.

Action in the Young Achievers, Northern Rangers clash at the Leonora Football Field on December 16, 2016.

Teams from five associations (Berbice, East Demerara, Georgetown, East Bank and West Demerara) affiliated to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) have been battling each other from December 14 last for a place in the final with a top prize of 2 Million dollars at stake.
Second place attracts 1 Million while third place will get $500,000 and fourth, $300,000.
On Wednesday, Grove Hi Tech will play New Amsterdam United in the feature match at 21:00hrs with Den Amstel matching skills with Ann’s Grove in the curtain raiser from 19:00hrs, the respective winners booking the final two quarter final spots.
Already through to the quarters are Western Tigers which has earned a date with Pouderoyen; Santos which will tangle with Uitvlugt Warriors; Police which will battle the winner of the Grove Hi Tech/New Amsterdam United clash and Riddim Squad, set to oppose the winner of the Ann’s Grove/Den Amstel match-up.
Teams walking the plank are Mahaicony Thunderhawks, Flamingo, Golden Stars, Young Achievers, Northern Rangers, Kuru Kururu Warriors, Cougars, Rosignol United, Herstelling Raiders and Mahaica Determinators.
Following the match schedule for the remainder of the competition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

