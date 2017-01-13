Rugby season scrums off tomorrow

Due to the persistent inclement weather in the latter half of 2016 which forced a premature end to all activities, the Guyana Rugby Football Union will open the 2017 season with a clash between a North versus South 15s game tomorrow, at the National Park, starting from 16:00hrs.

According to a release from the Organisers, players and officials from all clubs are asked to be at the venue for a prompt start. Meanwhile, following the cancellation of several Sevens tournaments, the Union will conclude the Guinness Tournament on January 21, at the National Park.

The release added that four other Sevens One-Day Competitions will be staged with the culmination date set for February 12. The Union stated that Guyana’s international schedule will see them play the winner of the pool that includes Curacao / Martinique & Barbados in April in an away game, before locking horns with arch rival Trinidad and Tobago in June at home.