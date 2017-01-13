Never believe a politician and ee promise

Life does teach people to make good use of time while time does teach people de value of life. That easy to understand. It mean that young people should learn when dem young and don’t wait to complain when dem old. Mek provision when you young and strong and don’t beg when you get old.

Jagdeo understand that saying too good because he tek he education when he was young and then he mek provision fuh heself, he friends and ee family while he still strong.

He even mek provision and dem boys ain’t talking bout plantain and cassava fuh ee party people.

Nuff people like do to others but dem can’t tek it. Nuff times dem boys see people tantalizing dem friends and when de friend tun back pun dem is fight dem want to fight.

Dem boys know people who like to mek promises and break dem but when other people refuse to even entertain ration he does get vex.

Jagdeo did sit down and con Hoyte. He promise not to issue any new radio licence. Hoyte close he eye and Jagdeo forget all about that promise to Hoyte.

He tun and give away radio licence to he friends, he family and he party.

Before he lef office he promise to personally fix de Skeldon plant wha he seh he spend US$200 million, wid he own hand. He never go back close to Skeldon. The corn, not cane plant, now dead.

This same Jagdeo always promise to declare ee assets. He still ain’t do it and every time people ask him ee twist he mouth and get vex.

He promise to sell de $500 million chandelier in he house to de Waterfalls Boss man, fuh $5 million. De Waterfalls boss man still waiting to cut de cheque. And dem boys seh Jagdeo mustn’t try to get a counterfeit one and swap.

Now he want Soulja Bai to mek a promise about GECOM. He want Soulja Bai to pick a person who he Jagdeo select.

Dem boys seh Soulja Bai should be like Jagdeo and mek a promise but don’t keep it.

Talk half and remember promises are only made for fools.