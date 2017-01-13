KPL fund raiser set for Sunday

The KPL fund raising softball tournament is set for Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club starting at 09:00hrs. On pitch one, in back to back matches Mike’s Wellman will face Regal Masters at 10:00hrs and then they will take on Wolf’s Warriors Masters at 13:00hrs.

On pitch two, Wolf’s Warriors will face Ariel at 10:00hrs and Regal Masters will challenge Tropical Springs at 13:00hrs. On pitch three, Pigeon XI will battle Regal Allstars at 09:00hrs, Superstars will take on Herstelling Raiders at 11:00hrs, Pigeon XI will play Superstars at 13:00hrs and Regal Allstars will face Herstelling Raiders at 15:00hrs.

The competition is being organised to help raise funds for Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. Organising Secretary Samuel Kingston who has to undergo a surgery on his eye next month in Trinidad and Tobago. Kingston was hit on the eye during a game at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground, recently.