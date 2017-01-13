Impressers, Spartons, Rage, Gangster in winners’ lane

Impressers, Spartons, Rage and Gangster registered victories when the Georgetown leg of the Mark Wiltshire 62nd birth anniversary dominoes tournament continued on Wednesday night at Faye Joseph residence, Gaulding Place.

Impressers chalked up 71 games to squeeze past Beacon on 70 and Scramblers 66. Yonette Christmas and Barbara Marshall scored 14 games each for the winners while Basil Bradshaw made 14 for Scramblers.

Spartons marked 68 games to overcome All Seasons 59 and Mix Up 45 in their match up. Leroy Edwards got 12 for Spartons while John Freeman made 12 for All Seasons. Rawl Peters and Gilbert Mendonca got 12 each for Mix Up.

Led by 15 games from Mark Welch and Shawn Morgan’s 14, Rage notched up 59 games to come out victorious over C6 48 and Specialist 41. Brian Edwards and Claire Benjamin had 12 apiece for C6 while Keon Ambrose chalked 13 and Andrew Hope 12 for Specialist.

Gangster continued their fine form with their second victory in the tournament. Shellon and Dereck Collymore were their leading players with 12 games each as they led the team to 51 games. Thunder trudged in second with 48 while Transport brought up the rear on 43. Faye Joseph scored 12 and Mark Rodrigues 11 for Thunder.

The tournament continues tomorrow at 15:30 hrs at Transport Sports Club and teams that have not yet entered the competition are asked be at the venue at least 30 minutes before double six time. (Zaheer Mohamed)