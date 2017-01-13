Headless and lost …New names being looked at for GNBA Board –Nagamootoo

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is currently receiving advice on the reconstitution of the board of directors for the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA).

Nagamootoo, the First Vice President, said that he is in the process of consulting on new names but they would have to be taken to Cabinet for approval.

Until such time, Nagamootoo said that the Authority is well equipped with a competent Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola.

The Prime Minister reminded that Dr. Lewis-Bhola has a doctorate in Transformational Leadership along with a Bachelor of Laws and a Social Sciences Degree in Communication from the University of Guyana.

He said that it is his understanding that Dr. Lewis-Bhola is convinced that there is much to be done at this time and is eager to make a positive contribution to the Authority and the broadcast sector as a whole.

“Keenly aware of the issues and challenges of the local broadcast landscape, she is optimistic that much can be achieved from meaningful engagement and collaboration with all stakeholders in the broadcast industry.”

“The CEO plans to be proactive and diligent in her efforts to execute the GNBA’s statutory mandate. She has already commenced strategic planning sessions with GNBA’s senior management team and hopes to lead a series of consultative sessions with broadcast operators.”

Nagamootoo added, “So while the GNBA may be without a Chairman, there is a competent CEO in place. And in between the functioning of a board, the CEO would have to take those operational measures that are in the interest of the Authority.

“As CEO she can take operational measures to ensure basic functions are carried out but let me make it clear that I have not forgotten about the authority. Moves are being taken on the names for the board and the names have to be given cabinet’s approval.”

In the meantime, it appears that the image of the Authority is taking a few blows.

Officials within the Authority told this newspaper that they are peeved at the fact that a Board is not in place; as such important work within the realm of broadcasting continues to be stalled.

Explaining this state of affairs, GNBA Member, Anthony Vieira, said that there is yet to be a meeting following the board’s suspension. This was as a result of the Commission of Inquiry that was launched to ascertain the veracity of corruption allegations against Vieira and another member. They were however cleared of all accusations.

Nevertheless, Vieira said, “The board was suspended pending the outcome of that Commission of Inquiry. So from the time that inquiry started, it would mean that it has been over three months since we have met. The report has been out for over 80 days.

“Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, was supposed to reconstitute the Board, but this is yet to happen.”

Vieira reminded that the Inquiry Report also recommended the removal of the GNBA Board member, Leonard Craig, but he subsequently tendered his resignation.

”We don’t meet. We don’t know what is going on and because we can’t function without a board you really don’t have a broadcast authority. So we are lost and headless; that is to say without a Chairman,” opined Vieira.

Kaieteur News understands that some officials within the authority will be writing to the First Vice President to take the necessary steps so that the Authority can continue with critical works.

Since the appointment of a new board at GNBA in 2015, it has earned nothing but harsh criticisms to the effect that it is, and continues to be, the most unproductive of the boards under the APNU+AFC administration. In fact, the board has done absolutely nothing of consequence since it was installed.

The Authority is months late on a promised implementation of new regulations that were to bring order to the Broadcasting sector. Those regulations were supposed to force broadcasters who are holding “illegal” licences granted to them by Bharrat Jagdeo, to surrender their licences and to reapply under a new structure which was supposed to be free from any form of corruption or nepotism.