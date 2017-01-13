Latest update January 13th, 2017 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Haiti stays top, Suriname start the year strong

Jan 13, 2017 Sports 0

Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Haiti remained the region’s No.1 side, but recent opponents Suriname made the most waves in the latest Caribbean Football Union rankings.
The Haitians led the way among the region’s nations in the final FIFA World Rankings for last year and a successful run in CFU Caribbean Cup fifth-place playoff last week in Trinidad allows them to hold firm at the summit, where they have been for the past three months.

Jamaica’s Dwayne Ambursley in control against Guyana’s Anthony Abrams on October 11, 2016 at the Leonora Football Field.

The latest results has also helped the Haitians to fortify their place in the CONCACAF top-five behind Costa Rica, Mexico, United States and Panama. With very few matches played by regional sides since the previous rankings, there are few big changes in the January edition, except for the big move by the Surinamese.
The Dutch Caribbean side made the biggest move by both 62 points and a whopping 22 places in the rankings, leaping up to 128th in the World to be January’s best performer and putting them seventh in the CFU.
This improvement is still some distance from their best ever ranking for the Surinamese at 84th in the World, recorded nine years ago. Though the move has not meant any shifts in the top-five which remain Haiti, Curaçao, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and St. Kitts & Nevis, there has been some shifting in the remainder of the top-10.
Antigua & Barbuda holds onto sixth place, but Suriname’s rise displaces the remaining three with the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Puerto Rico follow. T&T’s Soca Warriors was the busiest team in the World during the last rankings period, playing four times, but three losses meant they dropped 30 points and dipped five places in the World rankings to 83rd.
The top 34 positions in the World remain unchanged with Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place respectively.
Despite the overall stability of the January table, two new teams broke into the top 50 – Saudi Arabia at 48th (up six places) and Nigeria at 50th (up one) advance at the expense of Albania at 51st (down two) and Burkina Faso at 53rd (down three).
The small southern African nation of Swaziland, meanwhile, reached its best ever position in the World Ranking at 99th (up one). The next rankings will be published on February 9.
(FIFA World Ranking and its positional change in brackets)
1. Haiti (69, up four)
2. Curacao (75, unchanged)
3. Jamaica (77, unchanged)
4. Trinidad & Tobago (83, down five)
5. St. Kitts & Nevis (80, unchanged)
6. Antigua & Barbuda (92, up one)
7. Suriname (128, up 22)
8. Dominican Republic (130, down two)
9. Guyana (134, down two)
10. Puerto Rico (145, down one)
11. Cuba (154, down three)
12. Barbados (155, unchanged)
13. Grenada (158, unchanged)
14. Aruba (160, unchanged)
15. Dominica (174, unchanged)
16. St. Lucia (179, down two)
17. St. Vincent & the Grenadines (180, down one)
18. Bermuda (186, up one)
19. United States Virgin Islands (195, unchanged)
20. Montserrat (199, unchanged)
21. Cayman Islands (200, unchanged)
22. Turks & Caicos Islands (201, unchanged)
23. British Virgin Islands (204, unchanged)
T24. Anguilla (Tied 205, unchanged)
T24. Bahamas (Tied 205, unchanged)

More in this category

Sports

Haiti stays top, Suriname start the year strong

Haiti stays top, Suriname start the year strong

Jan 13, 2017

Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Haiti remained the region’s No.1 side, but recent opponents Suriname made the most waves in the latest Caribbean Football Union rankings. The Haitians led the way among...
Read More
UWI (T&T) T20 cricket…Singh stars again as DCC beat Police, advance to this evening’s semis

UWI (T&T) T20 cricket…Singh stars...

Jan 13, 2017

KPL fund raiser set for Sunday

KPL fund raiser set for Sunday

Jan 13, 2017

Impressers, Spartons, Rage, Gangster in winners’ lane

Impressers, Spartons, Rage, Gangster in...

Jan 13, 2017

Slingerz and Alpha’s axing from Caribbean Club Championship Disappointing – Urling

Slingerz and Alpha’s axing from Caribbean Club...

Jan 13, 2017

German’s Restaurant boss donate Futsal balls to EBFA

German’s Restaurant boss donate Futsal balls to...

Jan 13, 2017

Rugby season scrums off tomorrow

Rugby season scrums off tomorrow

Jan 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch