Former Barama chief, Girwar Lalaram, dies

Girwar Lalaram, an executive who played a critical role during some of the most testing times in the forestry sector, has died.
An economist and father of two, Lalaram passed away at his Prashad Nagar home Wednesday

The late Girwar Lalaram

evening, family members confirmed yesterday.
He had been ailing for some time now and was only recently released from the hospital.
Lalaram was probably most known for his time as a powerful player at Barama Company Limited, a Malaysian-owned operations involved in logging and plywood manufacturing that had the largest forestry concession at the time.
He served as both the General Manager and Chairman of Barama. Prior to that, Lalaram was the Chief Executive Officer of Willems Timber.
He served at senior positions at the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Sugar Corporation, the Guyana National Engineering Corporation and Neal and Massy.
Significantly, he would have also served in a critical role for one year ending in 2014 – that of Deputy General Manager of BaiShanLin Forest Development, a Chinese logging company which found itself in deep trouble last year, forcing Government to revoke its concessions.
Lalaram’s expertise would have seen him contributing in several areas.
He made substantial contributions to the National Forestry Standard as Director of the Forest Products Marketing and Development Council. He also helped in the review and analysis of the Legal Verification system and Lacey Act.
During his latter years, Lalaram was involved in consulting, with his clients being some of the biggest players in the forestry sector.
He was, until his death, the current CEO of Lalaram and Associates, a distribution company for building materials from Colombia.
According to family members, the funeral of the former executive is expected Sunday.

