Five injured in two-car head-on collision

Passengers travelling in two hire cars along the West Berbice Public Road yesterday managed to escape serious injuries

Police ranks at the scene of the accident.

after a head-on collision involving the two vehicles.
According to reports, motor car HC3524 was proceeding  in an easterly direction, along the northern carriageway at Plantation Foulis, West Coast Berbice when it collided with motor car HB6626, which was travelling in the opposite direction. Both cars then came to rest on the northern side of the road.
The accident occurred about 11:00 hours
The passengers were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where some people were treated and sent home. However, three persons whose names could not be obtained were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for precautionary X-ray.
According to information received, the injuries sustained by those three persons were not considered to be life threatening.
Initial report suggested that one car had a “blow-out”, but investigating ranks on the scene checked both vehicles and found all the tires on each vehicle to be in good condition.

