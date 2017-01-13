Cops seize rifle from East La Penitence home

Latest update January 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Police have detained a 28-year-old technician after finding an unlicensed .45 rifle and a 9mm round at an East La Penitence home. Their find was made around 14.00 hrs yesterday.
A release stated that the ranks, acting on information, also found several ecstasy tablets.

The seized rifle.

Last year, police seized 109 illegal firearms, compared to 115 in 2015.
The firearms comprised 49 pistols, 32 revolvers, 26 shotguns, two rifles and one submachine gun.

