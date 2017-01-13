Bandits torch safe, hit Pouderoyen NIS for $5 Million

-several persons being questioned

Two persons were early yesterday afternoon arrested and were assisting police in their investigation into a daring multi-million dollar robbery at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Pouderoyen, West Bank

Demerara office.

By later in the day, Commander of ‘D’ Division, Mr. Leslie James, in an invited comment to this publication disclosed that a number of persons were assisting police in their investigation. He noted that these individuals include the security ranks who were on duty as well as other staff members attached to the organisation.

“These people have not been arrested; they are just assisting us with our investigation,” James asserted yesterday.

According to reports reaching this publication, bandits descended on the location in the wee hours of yesterday and reportedly held at gunpoint the two unsuspecting security ranks on location before managing to gain entry to the lower flat of the two-storey building. A police source revealed that the ranks on duty were overpowered and relieved of a firearm.

“They were held up at gun point by persons who were unmasked,” a police source informed.

This publication was reliably informed that the bandits were able restrain the security ranks after which they were able to torch a safe and cart off some $5 million.

Reports suggest that the money was only the day before, transported to the West Bank Demerara location. The stolen loot, this publication understands, was intended to pay pensioners, medical claims and transact other routine business.

Based on reports reaching this publication one of the security ranks on duty was very traumatised by the incident and had to be hospitalised.

When contacted yesterday about the incident, NIS Public Relations Officer, Ms. Diane Baxter, said that while the company is aware that a robbery had occurred at the West Bank Demerara office, she was not in possession of further information to share with the media. She did assert that the incident was being investigated by police.

According to ‘D’ Division Commander, Mr. Leslie James, police are currently working on a theory regarding the heist. He, however, asserted that the theory which is currently guiding police in their investigation is not one that should be exposed in the public domain.

This publication understands that the NIS office is outfitted with security cameras that could aid the police investigation. According to James, it is customary for any police investigator to request security footage and any other relevant information to facilitate an investigation.

Yesterday when this publication visited the NIS location the gate was closed and a security rank there was advising persons that business was closed for the day.