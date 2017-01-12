Trump and Jagdeo is birds of a feather

Dem boys hear Jagdeo send congratulations to Trump before Soulja Bai. And was something dem boys find strange. Is only now dem understand.

Any man who don’t have shame is a dangerous person. Donald Trump is one who don’t know shame. Jagdeo is another one. Is like he and Trump cut from de same bolt of cloth.

Jagdeo ban a reporter from entering Ohh Pee and State House. He withdraw all ads from de Waterfalls paper and de Big Market paper all because he didn’t like wha dem was saying about him.

Trump hold he fuss press conference yesterday and he do wha Jagdeo do. He try fuh silence a CNN reporter and when de man keep talking, he seh he gun ban de whole news outfit from he press conference. In fact, he refuse to answer any question from de reporter.

Jagdeo was so shameless that he give he friend Babbie five radio station; he give he party another five and he give he niece who married to Rob de Earth, another five.

When de British, de Americans and de Canadians embassies talk how he break de laws of morality and decency because he didn’t give people and organisation who was entitled, he cuss dem. He even put he Minister to cuss de American ambassador.

When de BBC reporter ask Trump a question that he didn’t like he accuse de reporter of being in de fake news business, too. He threaten fuh tek way de reporter spot in de White House.

De difference between de two men is that Trump got a wife and a son-in-law. All two got money, real paper money. Dem boys not certain which one of dem got more than who.

Wha dem boys certain about is that both of dem f-up de treasuries. Trump use de loopholes to dodge paying taxes. Jagdeo didn’t even try to pay any. Trump can’t account fuh some of de things he got and is de same thing wid Jagdeo.

Talk half and watch dem two padnas.