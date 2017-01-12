Three matches set for Guyana as West Indies host Pakistan

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Boards have agreed to play three Tests, three One-Day-Internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean from Monday, March 27 to Monday, May 15.

The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Dominica. The Twenty20 matches are scheduled for TT; the three ODIs in Guyana, then the teams will then travel to Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica for each of the Test matches.

Manager of Operations, WICB, Roland Holder thinks this series will offer the home team an additional opportunity in the busy cricket year “to improve its ranking. Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies.”

Schedule

Friday, March 31 1st T20 Queen’s Park Oval

· Sunday, April 2 2nd T20 Queen’s Park Oval

· Friday, April 7 1st ODI Guyana National Stadium

· Sunday, April 9 2nd ODI Guyana National Stadium

· Tuesday, April 11 3rd ODI Guyana National Stadium

· Saturday, April 15 3-Day Match Trelawny Stadium

· Friday, April 22 1st Test Sabina Park

· Sunday April 30 2nd Test Kensington Oval

· Wednesday, May 10 3rd Test Windsor Park

Both teams met in a three-test series in Dubai last October, Pakistan won that series 2-1.