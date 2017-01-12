Latest update January 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three matches set for Guyana as West Indies host Pakistan

Jan 12, 2017 Sports 0

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Boards have agreed to play three Tests, three One-Day-Internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean from Monday, March 27 to Monday, May 15.
The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Dominica. The Twenty20 matches are scheduled for TT; the three ODIs in Guyana, then the teams will then travel to Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica for each of the Test matches.
Manager of Operations, WICB, Roland Holder thinks this series will offer the home team an additional opportunity in the busy cricket year “to improve its ranking. Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies.”
Schedule
Friday, March 31               1st T20                    Queen’s Park Oval
·    Sunday, April 2                  2nd T20                   Queen’s Park Oval
·    Friday, April 7                    1st ODI                   Guyana National Stadium
·    Sunday, April 9                  2nd ODI                   Guyana National Stadium
·    Tuesday, April 11              3rd ODI                    Guyana National Stadium
·    Saturday, April 15              3-Day Match           Trelawny Stadium
·    Friday, April 22                  1st Test                     Sabina Park
·    Sunday April 30                  2nd Test                   Kensington Oval
·    Wednesday, May 10           3rd Test                    Windsor Park
Both teams met in a three-test series in Dubai last October, Pakistan won that series 2-1.

More in this category

Sports

Jaguar’s super50 practice match

Jaguar’s super50 practice match

Jan 12, 2017

4-35 from Motie and fifties from Tagenarine Chanderpaul & Crandon highlight upset Fifties from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Royston Crandon and a four-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Gudakesh...
Read More
Three matches set for Guyana as West Indies host Pakistan

Three matches set for Guyana as West Indies host...

Jan 12, 2017

GFF Statement on Club’s participation in 2017 Caribbean Club Championship

GFF Statement on Club’s participation in 2017...

Jan 12, 2017

Kendall Union Sports Club receives more sports gear

Kendall Union Sports Club receives more sports...

Jan 12, 2017

Guyana Cup Rematch Horserace meet officially off

Guyana Cup Rematch Horserace meet officially off

Jan 12, 2017

Blairmont Cricket Club U-15 in practice matches

Blairmont Cricket Club U-15 in practice matches

Jan 12, 2017

Alpha and Slingerz booted from Caribbean Club Championship by CONCACAF Players on the breadline as clubs face dissolution

Alpha and Slingerz booted from Caribbean Club...

Jan 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • “Fit and proper”

    A political controversy over the interpretation of a constitutional provision cannot be resolved simply by consultations.... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch