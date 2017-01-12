No paid parking on National Holidays

As the landscape of the city of Georgetown is being transformed by the installment of Parking Meters, motorists should note that they will not be charged to park in the Capital on any of the National Holidays and on Sundays.

This was confirmed yesterday by Alecia Bess, Accounting and Human Resource Manager of Smart City Solutions Inc., the company which was given the contract by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council to install the meters.

She said that Guyanese can expect not having to pay for parking on any holiday whatsoever.

Kaieteur News sought the clarification after a letter was published criticizing the company for only offering free parking on Christian holidays. This information had been placed in an advertisement.

Noting that this would be quite a controversial move, Bess said that it was surely a mistake and the company will be recognising every national holiday, including Republic Day, Independence Day, Easter Monday, Good Friday, Labour Day, Christmas Day, Phagwah, Diwali, Eid, Indian Arrival and Labour Day.

The parking meters were expected to come on stream in time for the 2016 Christmas season. However, this was postponed until later this month. Currently, the company is engaging in a promotional/education programme in the city, whereby motorists are being informed as to how the meters are to be used.

Based on information received, motorists will have to take note of the number for each parking space before approaching the meter to make their payments, using a GeoPark prepaid card, which will be available at convenient locations. After following the printed instructions on the machine, they will present their card and be supplied with a printed receipt.

Drivers are to place that receipt on the dashboard of their vehicle in full view so that officials will know that parking would have been paid for and secondly, how much time is left for the customer.

The parking meter project has received much criticism regarding its implementation. The M&CC was condemned for not putting the contract up for public bidding as well as the fact that there were no consultations with the citizenry.

Recently, a number of amendments were made to the original contract for the project which was voted on by the Full Council of the municipality. One of the major changes is that a rotation or 15 minutes of parking will now cost motorists just $50.