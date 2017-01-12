Latest update January 12th, 2017 12:50 AM

Mother critical after stabbed by daughter’s lover

Jan 12, 2017

Police in ‘B’ Division are investigating a recent incident which has left a female security guard in critical condition after she was stabbed several times, reportedly by her daughter’s boyfriend, on Tuesday.
Forty-three year-old Nivonne Aubrey Trim of No. 77 Housing Scheme, Corriverton Berbice who is employed as a security guard is currently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, the injured woman was acting as a peacemaker between her 21-year-old daughter, Felicia Burnette and her 48-year-old boyfriend, when she was stabbed several times to her breast and hand.
It was revealed that at about 19:30 hours on Tuesday, the suspect was imbibing with friends at his home when a quarrel ensued between him and his girlfriend. Trim was contacted by her daughter to intervene in the dispute and upon arriving, she was attacked by the suspect who brandished a knife.
The woman received stab wounds to her breast and chops about her body before eyewitnesses managed to disarm the suspect who was subsequently arrested. Charges are likely to be laid soon.
The injured peacemaker was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where her condition was listed as critical.

