MFK murder conspiracy…Prosecution closes case; defence to make no-case submission

Jan 12, 2017 News 0

Police Inspector Bharat Mangru has closed the case for the prosecution in the matter for which interdicted Police Sergeant Leyon Lindo is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police Sergeant Leyon Lindo

Sergeant Lindo of 220 Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara is accused of conspiring with Lennox Wayne to murder Mohamed F. Khan between July 10 and 18, 2014, at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.
The sergeant is currently out on bail
Yesterday, Prosecutor Mangru indicated to Magistrate Judy Latchman, who is presiding over the preliminary inquiry (PI), that he will bring an end to the case for the state. Thereafter, Attorney Glenn Hanoman, who is representing Sergeant Lindo, was given until January 20 to make a no-case submission.
The charge against Lindo stemmed from revelations made by whistleblower Lennox Wayne also known as ‘Two Colours’, who is currently on remand, awaiting trial for the 2014 murder of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara Cosmetologist, Ashmini Harriram.
It was reported that Wayne provided police with a statement which said that he and Sergeant Lindo conspired to kill Khan.
According to reports, Khan’s dismembered body was discovered on a dam at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara on September 23, 2014. His skull, which was wrapped in a plastic bag, was located several feet from the body. Khan, 54, had escaped execution in July 2014 at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, when a gunman shot him to the abdomen shortly after he had returned to Guyana. He had fled to neighbouring Venezuela after selling his business on Hadfield Street, Georgetown, and had spoken of threats to his life.

