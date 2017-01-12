Local banks repeat foreign currency shortage claims

…but Central Bank insists otherwise

Even though the Government and the Central Bank have said since last year that there is no shortage of foreign currency, consumers continue to experience a different reality.

Up to yesterday, local banks informed some businessmen that they are unable to do transactions ranging from US$80,000 to even US$5,000. The excuse given is that there is a shortage of foreign currency within the system.

Inquiries made by this newspaper also showed that the situation remains the same. Some banks are proffering the explanation that they sell the USA currency based on what is brought in by their customers. Such is the case with Republic Bank.

When Kaieteur News made contact with the Camp Street branch, it was told that a transaction of US$30,000 or even US$2,000 could not be done. A supervisor subsequently stated that there is a shortage and that checks should be made at the Republic Bank branch at Water Street. But this too was not successful. Representatives at the branch stated that the amount was not available and that “there seems to be a shortage for some time now.”

The official told this newspaper that checks should be made at a later date.

In other cases, some banks are stating that customers would have to go on a waiting list and the time for their request to be facilitated is not guaranteed. They insist that they cannot guarantee that the waiting list process would result in the transaction being effected within two or three days.

Kaieteur News contacted Central Bank Governor, Dr. Gobind Ganga yesterday about the situation. He insists however that the banks have foreign currency.

“I don’t know what they are going on with, but listen, there is no shortage. All the banks have money. What is happening is that some of them are just holding on to their money. The foreign currency situation has even improved significantly from last year to now!” Dr. Ganga stated emphatically

Another senior banking official at the Central Bank asserted that, “All the banks can provide foreign currency to the consumers, but they are trying to be difficult. Some of them are keeping the money so they can send it to their other branches in the region.”

In addition, Dr. Ganga stressed that there was no reason for concern.

“There is no foreign currency crisis looming in Guyana. The fact is we have a net supply of foreign currency in the system, so there should be no depreciation of the currency by any significant amount. It is not a situation where there is a piling up of demand for foreign exchange at the commercial banks,” Dr. Ganga said.

He even provided details which illustrate that the current foreign exchange reserves held by the Bank of Guyana and the commercial banks were in excess of the 2015 figures.

“Commercial banks have increased their foreign exchange holdings. In 2015 they had a gross holding of US$357M, as of September 2016 it was US$388.4M, and we are expecting the commercial banks to hold approximately US$403M by the end of the year,” Dr. Ganga revealed.

He said, “The (commercial) banks have money… and they have quite a lot, it is not a small amount. The Bank of Guyana had US$598M at the end of 2015, currently we are holding close to US$625M which is much more than last year. You can see therefore that there is an increase in foreign exchange availability from the holdings.”

The BOG Governor said that an increase in the circulation of Trinidad and Tobago and Barbadian dollars in the Guyanese economy has been noticed, and that this indicates that these currencies are being converted into Guyana dollars then used to purchase US currency.