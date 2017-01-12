Latest update January 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

Kendall Union Sports Club receives more sports gear

With the rainy weather in full flow at the moment, most outdoor activities are being affected. As such a number of sporting organisations are making use of the time to do other things, such as replenishing their stocks.

Mukesh Appiah makes a donation of cricket gear to the treasurer of KUSC.

One such organisation is the Kendall’s Union Cricket Club (KUCC), which is a part of the Kendall Union Sport Club (KUSC) of East Coast, Berbice (No19 Village).
The club, which is one of the top second division clubs in Berbice, has been on the receiving end recently. They recently received a set of gear from regular donor and overseas based Guyanese Mukesh Appiah.
Among the donations received are three bats, two pair pads, two pairs gloves a gear bag and a quantity of balls.
The Appiah family recently donated a set of 17 pairs of coloured cricket uniforms to the club just over a month ago.
The Club’s President Mr. Albert Budhoo in brief remarks expressed special thanks to Mr. Appiah and his family for their continued assistance and support. (Samuel Whyte)

