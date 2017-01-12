Guyana Cup Rematch Horserace meet officially off

The Guyana Cup rematch Horserace meet, which was rescheduled from the 1st January to a date in February due to the inclement weather, has now been officially called off.

That is the word from organiser Nazrudeen (Jumbo Jet) Mohammed Jr of the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and Racing Stables. According to Mohammed, a number of factors including the inclement weather forced them to call off the activity for this year. The event was set for the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice.

The organisation will still be staging the Guyana Cup Fever and the Guyana Cup Horserace extravaganzas and a few other meets during this year.

Seven races were listed for the Guyana Cup rematch with over $7 M in cash trophies and other incentives up for grabs. (Samuel Whyte)