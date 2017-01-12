GNBA headless and lost – Members

The image of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) continues to go from bad to worse. Officials within the Authority told this newspaper yesterday that they are peeved at the fact that a Board is not in place; as such important work within the realm of broadcasting continues to be stalled.

Explaining this state of affairs, GNBA Member Anthony Vieira said that there is yet to be a meeting following the board’s suspension. This was as a result of the Commission of Inquiry that was launched to ascertain the veracity of corruption allegations against Vieira and another member. They were however cleared of all accusations.

Nevertheless, Vieira said, “The board was suspended pending the outcome of that Commission of Inquiry. So from the time that inquiry started, it would mean that it has been over three months since we have met. The report has been out for over 80 days. The Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, was supposed to reconstitute the Board, but this is yet to happen.”

Furthermore, Vieira reminded that the Inquiry Report also recommended the removal of the GNBA Board member, Leonard Craig, but he subsequently tendered his resignation.

“We don’t meet. We don’t know what is going on and because we can’t function without a board you really don’t have a broadcast authority. So we are lost and headless; that is to say without a Chairman,” opined Vieira.

Kaieteur News understands that some officials within the authority will be writing to the First Vice President to take the necessary steps so that the Authority can continue with critical works.

Since the appointment of a new board at GNBA in 2015, it has earned nothing but harsh criticisms to the effect that it is, and continues to be, the most unproductive of the boards under the APNU+AFC administration. In fact, the Board has done absolutely nothing of consequence since it was installed.

The Authority is months late on a promised implementation of new regulations that were to bring order to the Broadcasting sector. Those regulations were supposed to force broadcasters who are holding “illegal” licences granted to them by Bharrat Jagdeo, to surrender their licences and to reapply under a new structure which was supposed to be free from any form of corruption or nepotism.