‘Frenchie’ remanded for 2009 murder of reputed wife

After almost eight years on the run, Charles ‘Frenchie’ Chapman was yesterday remanded to prison for the March 12, 2009 murder of his reputed wife, Savitri Arjune.

The now 61-year-old Chapman was nabbed on Monday last, at a house at Limlair, Corentyne, Berbice, where he had reportedly been hiding out for the past three years.

It was reported that police arrested Chapman after a resident tipped them off. Ranks were said to be unaware of his identity, but realized that he was not from the area and became suspicious after he told them he was from Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Police said that Chapman stated he had also been living in Suriname.

Chapman, who was unrepresented by an attorney, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He sported long grey hair and a beard, and looked nothing like the individual in the photograph that was posted of him several years ago.

Police Inspector Neville Jeffers, who told the court that the case file is still incomplete, is representing the prosecution. Chapman will make another court appearance on February 3.

Police had levelled charges against Chapman while he was on the run.

Based on reports, at the time of the woman’s murder, Chapman was 54 years old, and a mini bus conductor. He allegedly stabbed Arjune to death a short distance from her 382 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara home. According to reports, Arjune, who was 34 years old at the time, was ambushed and stabbed multiple times about her body by the accused, after he hid behind the bus before pouncing on her. After Arjune collapsed, Chapman reportedly boarded the vehicle and drove to Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, where he abandoned it. It was reported that the two had shared a stormy eight-year relationship.