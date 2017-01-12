Latest update January 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

Fitness53 turns one today

A dream can come true, that is if you really want it to become a reality. However, the dream becoming a reality

Gym members who won prizes & Trainers at Fitness53 Gym.

depends on the dreamer.
In January of last year one of Guyana’s most talented cricketers saw his dream of opening a state of the art Gym come true when Ramnaresh ‘Ronnie’ Sarwan launched Fitness53 Inc. at Providence on the East Bank Demerara.
The Gym was named after his West Indies ODI shirt number and he built his dream from the ground up literally.  Although it took some time to complete, it can now be described as a landmark for some but for Ronnie it is his way of showing his appreciation to Guyanese.
Today Fitness53 Inc. celebrates its first anniversary.  The celebration started on Tuesday with a raffle, where 30 members, randomly selected by computer were given prizes ranging from free passes for one month to gym clothing.  Later in the week the staff and some members will be feeding the children of an orphanage in Georgetown.
To date the gym has close to 2500 registered members with an average of 200 persons attending daily.  From 5 am to 9pm there is a constant flow of people.  Some come for a one hour work out while others come for as much as three hours.  Some come in the mornings and back again in the evenings.  A few members come and work out, have a shower, hot or cold, then go to work. As long as you are a member you have unlimited access to the facility.
There are schedule classes for Zumba, Spin, Aerobics, Abs and what the gym calls Cardio/Step Fusion.  There are both male and female trainers/instructors who are highly skilled with many, many years of experience.  From 5 pm to 10 pm a Nutritionist is on site for consultations.  The Health Bar provides smoothies, shakes, salads and other canned/bottled beverages.
For the New Year the gym hopes to bring in Rowing Machines, have the Sauna up and running and get a masseuse or masseur on board.
Ronnie, his family and staff wishes all of Guyana a Happy and Prosperous New Year and say to you make your own dreams become true. (Sean Devers) 

