‘Club Privilege’ staffers arrested for ‘tampering’ with evidence

Jan 12, 2017 News 0

As investigation continues into last Sunday’s shooting at Club Privilege located at the Tower Hotel on Main Street, Georgetown, three of its staffers have been arrested after they reportedly tampered with a surveillance DVR (Digital Video Recorder), which the cops had intended to use as evidence.
This occurred after the management of the hotel agreed to cooperate with the police and assist them with video footage of what transpired at the club Sunday morning.
Kaieteur News understands that the staffers were arrested after it was discovered that someone tampered with the wiring inside of the DVR to prevent the police from having access to any footage.
Reports are that after the device failed to come on, a rank who was trained in computer repairs was called from headquarters to inspect the device, and it was there that he discovered that it had been tampered with.
The person in charge of the hotel’s security system and two managers of the club were taken into custody.
When this newspaper visited the hotel yesterday, the entrance to the club was still cordoned off and a police rank was sitting at the door.
Two persons were treated at a private hospital and sent away after they were reportedly shot at the club.
Police ranks have confirmed that they have received statement from one of the victims and the name of the suspect, even as the hotel and club management continues to deny that there was a shooting there Sunday night.
A source said that there were “bullet holes” in the walls of the club.
According to information received, there was an argument between two persons in the club which resulted in one of them pulling out a gun and opening fire, causing persons inside the club to run for their lives.
When this newspaper contacted a staffer from the club, he became defensive when he was asked about the shooting, and categorically denied that such an incident took place.
”Alyuh saying there was a shooting and there was never a shooting,” the staffer said before ending the call.
No one has been arrested.

