Blairmont Cricket Club U-15 in practice matches

Blairmont Cricket Club of West Bank Berbice has begun preparations for the 2017 cricket season. The U-15 cricket team recently played three matches winning all.

Wicketkeeper batsman Farook Subhan has so far made the best use of the matches – scoring his maiden century (131 not out) against Young Warriors and two half centuries 79 and 53 not out respectively verses D’Edward Sports Club and Achievers Cricket Club.

Another player in good form was Berbice U-15 player Marvan Prashad with scores of 85 and 57 against Young Warriors and Achievers.

Left arm spinner Gourav Nowrangilall took 5 for 5 and 8/14 and was supported by Shahid Baksh who also had a five wicket haul.

Scores in the matches were -At the D’Edward Ground: D’Edward won the toss and inserted Blairmont who scored 206 all out with Farook Subhan 77, Vishwar Adin 43 and Marvan Prashad 34. Bowling for D’ Edward Akash Heeralall 4/45.

D’Edward in reply were bundled out for 51 all out with Nowrangilall 5/8 and Baksh 2/10. Blairmont reached 69-2 declared in their second innings with Aryan Prashad 44 and Fizal Subhan 22. D’Edward in their second innings ended at 64/9 with Nowrangilall taking 5/12.

In a next game at the Blairmont ground, the host batted first and made 264-4 in 40 overs with Farook Subhan 131 not out, Marvan Prashad 83 and Vishwar Adin 18. Bowling for Young Warriors Dennis Kirtbith collected 2 wickets. They were then bundled out for 75. Nowrangilall 8/14 and Baksh 2 were the destroyers.

In their final match played verses Achievers at the Blairmont ground. Blairmont were bowled out for 145 with Marvan Prashad 57 and Vishwar Adin 31.

Bowling for Achievers K. Sewlall 3 and L. Williams 2 were the main wicket takers. Achievers were skittled out for 62. Shahid Baksh 5-14 and Travis Jawahir 3 did the damage. The host in their second knock declared at 100-1 with Farook Subhan 53 not out and Marvan Prashad 22. Achievers were 36-3. Nowrangilall was the wicket taker. (Samuel Whyte)