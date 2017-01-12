Latest update January 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

$50M in medical supplies, equipment lost in Patentia blaze

Jan 12, 2017 News 0

– arson suspected

Fifty million dollars in consumable medical supplies were destroyed in a fire, suspected to be arson, at a bond in Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, around 07:00 hrs yesterday.

The fire started in the lower flat of the two-storey house – which had been converted into a bond – and quickly spread to the entire building. By the time firefighters got there, they could have only saved the adjacent buildings.
The property has no electricity and the owner, Roopnarine Satnarine, called Frank, would visit occasionally.
The investigation is being conducted by both the Guyana Fire Service and the police, since it is suspected that someone broke into the building and set it on fire.
Kaieteur News was told that five men were arrested last week after they were found in the yard and residents suspected that they were going to break into the building.
Three of the individuals were subsequently released and according to reports, the men were talking among themselves that they would burn the place, as revenge for getting them locked up.
Satnarine, who resides in the city, said that the property is insured with the bank since he took a loan. He indicated that he was at work when he was informed that his building was on fire.
“I suspect arson, because it doesn’t have electricity, and I am hearing it is three of the boys who were arrested started the fire,” he said.
He explained that there was medical and electrical equipment, along with consumable medical supplies which in total, would amount to $50M.
According to Satnarine, his brother saw the flames and when he got there, he saw that the door in the lower flat of the property was opened. By the time he called out for neighbours, the fire had spread to the entire building.
Meanwhile, Satnarine’s mother, Elaine, who lives a short distance from where her son’s bond is located, said that she was at home when someone called and informed her that the building was on fire a little after 07:00 hrs.
“When I went there, the building was on fire and everything destroyed in it. My son had a store in town and he closed it, so all the stocks he moved to the bond, including TV and salon equipment,” the woman said.
While the investigation is ongoing, a source from the fire service said that it appeared as though someone set the property on fire. The probe will most likely be completed early next week.

