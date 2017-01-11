Tenth Street Sports bar supports Wiltshire Dominoes

Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
Tenth Street Sports Bar of Diamond, East Bank Demerara has supported the Mark
Wiltshire 62nd birth anniversary dominoes competition which commenced recently.
Cecil Chandler of Tenth Street Sports bar handed over the third place trophy to Nichole October on Monday night at Dynasty during the Georgetown leg of the tournament.
Chandler said he is pleased to support the competition and wished the teams well while October expressed gratitude to the sponsor.
Jan 11, 2017Former Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Honorary Secretary Ms. Althea Scipio is now the new General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. following her appointment which took effect...
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Sigmund Freud wrote that action and motive are inherently intertwined. They cannot be separated but when they are, the... more
There are misguided souls who believe that it is right to correct a wrong by trampling on the law. They believe that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more