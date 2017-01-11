Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Tenth Street Sports bar supports Wiltshire Dominoes

Tenth Street Sports Bar of Diamond, East Bank Demerara has supported the Mark

Nichole October (right) accepts the third place trophy from Cecil Chandler of Tenth Street Sports bar.

Wiltshire 62nd birth anniversary dominoes competition which commenced recently.
Cecil Chandler of Tenth Street Sports bar handed over the third place trophy to Nichole October on Monday night at Dynasty during the Georgetown leg of the tournament.
Chandler said he is pleased to support the competition and wished the teams well while October expressed gratitude to the sponsor.

