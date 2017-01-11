RHTY&SC invites Berbice Teams to register for 2017 Cricket Tournaments

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS is inviting Clubs from across Berbice to register with its Club Office if they want to participate in its 2017 cricket tournaments. The RHTY&SC would be arranging at least 15 cricket tournaments during the year at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Female and Second Division level as part of its cricket development programme.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the RHTY&SC was very unhappy with the current situation in Berbice Cricket with the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) being unable to fulfil its mandate due to a court injunction by two individuals. Expressing the frustration, the former Chairman of the BCB Special Events Committee stated that members of the RHTY&SC were forced to practise all year long in 2016 with hardly any cricket to play. This has resulted in many youths quitting the game altogether, while numerous Clubs have closed down due to the lack of cricket being played since the injunction being filed almost two years ago.

Foster, who successfully spearheaded close to 1600 programmes/activities as Head of the BCB Special Committee from 2008 to 2014 expressed concern about the state of Berbice Cricket and the lack of investment into the development of new talents. He stated that currently, Berbice Cricket has been kept alive by the hard work of club executives of the RHTY&SC, M.S, Albion, Young Warriors, Tucker Park, Blairmont and the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

The RHTY&SC, M.S would be involving a total of sixteen teams in its Under 15, Under-17, Under-19 competition with three coming from the membership of the Club including its female section. This leaves space for thirteen Clubs to register and they have up to February 10th, 2017 to do so. Under-15 players have to be born on or after the 1st September, 2002, Under-17 players on or after the 1st September 2002 and Under-19 players on or after the 1st September, 1998.

A maximum amount of twelve teams would be involved in several second division tournaments with two coming from the RHTY&SC, only two first division players who have played more than a combined four first division matches (3 days, 50 overs or 20/20) in 2016/2017 shall be allowed to play per team, while Under-19 players born after the 1st September 1998 shall not be considered as first Division players.

All junior team applications would have to be accompanied by a completed list of the names of the players, Date of birth, Telephone number and schools attended. The RHTY&SC, M.S would debar any Club who provides misleading information from all of its cricket tournaments and from receiving any form of assistance under the Club’s Cricket Development Programme.

Contact can be made at the Club Office via telephone number 337-4562, email at foster [email protected] or visit the office during working hours of 8:30am to 18 hrs Monday to Saturday.