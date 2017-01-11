RHTYSC and Food for the Poor make contribution to Clubs and RHT Primary

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS and Food for the Poor (Guy) INC. on Friday last assisted three cricket Clubs with equipment, while the Rose Hall Town Primary School along with two young Club members,

also received assistance.

The three cricket clubs – Rose Hall Canje and Young and Restless received two cricket bats, two pairs of batting pads and gloves along with a complete set of stumps, while the Mount Sanai Cricket Club, which is in the process of being restructured, collected a bat, a pair of batting pads, gloves and a set of stumps.

The Rose Hall Town Primary School received a collection of trophies, certificate frames, cleaning detergents, sport equipment, school bags among others, while two young cricketers of the RHTYSC, Simon Naidu and David Prahalad received a complete cricket kit for their hard work over the last year.

At the simple presentation ceremony, Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the year 2017 would be a historic one for the RHTYSC as it would seek to complete a total of 500 programmes/activities for the first time in its history. Management of the RHTY&SC has set itself a target of 450 for the year but the long serving Secretary/CEO expressed full confidence that with hard work and dedication, 500 programmes/activities would be achieved under the sub-headings of sports, education, charity, anti- suicide, anti- crime, anti- drugs, employment, social, coaching, religious, community development, youth development among others.

With Berbice cricket in a crisis due to a court injunction against the Berbice Cricket Board by two individuals, the RHTYSC would seek to play an even more larger role by hosting more cricket tournaments at the junior, female and second division levels and at the same time assist as much as possible Less fortunate Clubs to better fulfil their mandate. The RHTY&SC, MS would also assist at least twelve cricket clubs to conduct coaching programmes for their junior members during 2017. Foster also disclosed that the Rose Hall Town Primary School would during the year receive donations from the RHTY&SC under the Club’s highly successful Say No to Drugs, Crime and Suicide Programme.

Under-17 players Simon Naidu and David Prahalad each received a cricket bat, a pair of batting gloves and a pair of batting pads. The duo was honoured for working beyond the call of duty to assist the Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster to fulfil his duties and making sure that every programme/activity is successfully completed. Among the major programmes, Naidu and Prahald worked on were the Annual Awards Ceremony, Annual Youth Review Magazine, TCL Cricket Academy, Republic Bank Summer Camp, Bakewell Christmas Village, Annual Christmas Charity Programme and numerous Cricket Tournaments including the Food for Poor 5/5.

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club would like to express gratitude to the Management of Food for the Poor (Guy) Ltd especially Mr. Jimeel Davis and Kent Vincent for their continued cooperation.