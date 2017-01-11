Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Mix Up, C6, Beacons, Gangster victorious

Jan 11, 2017 Sports 0

Mix Up, C6, Beacons and Gangster registered victories when the Georgetown leg of the Mark Wiltshire 62nd Birth Anniversary dominoes competition commenced on Monday night at Dynasty.

Players in action on Monday night at Dynasty. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Mix Up chalked up 77 games to beat Rage on 72 and In Time with 66. Clearance Whitehead and Mark Wiltshire made 15 each for the winners while Ronald Beharry got 16 and Shawn Morgan 15 for Rage. Ronald Goodman and Roy George made 14 apiece for In Time.
C6 marked 78 games to overcome Spartons 70 and Phantom 51 in their encounter. Sharon Jerome and Claire Benjamin scored 14 and 12 respectively for C6 while Leroy Edwards got 16 for Spartons. Orin Favourite and Rawl Cameron made 14 each for Phantom.
Beacons defeated Impressers and Scramblers in a keenly contested affair. Beacons chalked up 71 games while Impressers made 70 and Scramblers 66. Yonette Christmas and Barbara Marshall got 14 apiece for Impressers, while Basil Bradshaw scored 14 for Scramblers.
Led by 14 each from Shellon Collymore and Dereck Collymore, Gangster marked 77 games to beat All Seasons with 71 and Tenth Street on 60. George Freeman made 17 for All Seasons. The competition continues tonight at Faye Joseph residence, Gaulding Place. (Zaheer Mohamed)

