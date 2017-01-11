Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana to host Caribbean Cadet and Junior TT Championships in April

Jan 11, 2017 Sports 0

-GTTA identifies players for training ahead of national selection

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will host the Caribbean Cadet and Junior Table Tennis (TT) Championships over the Easter Weekend, April 14-19 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

Guyana’s Cadet and Junior Table Tennis Team at an international tournament last year.

A press release from the GTTA said that the competition will be used as the qualification event for the 2nd Pan American Cadet and Junior Table Tennis Championship scheduled for the United States of America in September.
“This competition will be used to select the top four teams from the Caribbean that will join the top four teams from Central America and the top four teams from South America in qualifying for the Pan American event,” the release noted.
With the qualification Cadet and Junior Caribbean event being compulsory, all top teams from the region are slated to participate. It will engage players aged 15 years and under and those 18 years and under.
“The tournament will provide the opportunity for 32 of Guyana’s top junior players to compete against the region’s best for regional honours. The GTTA has already shortlisted the squad to be announced with the view of starting preparation,” the association said.
Guyana’s junior boys’ team secured a silver medal in a three-way tie. “This year, the local team will look to use their home advantage to put in a more outstanding performance in view of securing qualification for the prestigious Junior Pan American Table Tennis Championships and winning regional honours,” the release continued.
The boys identified for training include: Miguel Wong, Elishaba Johnson, Kyle Edghill, Sheldon Atherley, Nicholas Romain, Tyriq Saunders, Jamaal Nicholas, Terrence Rausche, Yeudistr Persaud, Kaysan Ninvalle, Brandon Jaikarran, Navindra Persaud, Jeremey Singh, Isaiah Layne, Niron Bissu, Khalil Ninvalle, Jonathan Van Lange and Ty Dixon.
The girls indentified include: Priscillia Greaves, Neveah Clarkston, Selenas Jackman, Abigale Martin, Onieka Philips, Davona Bess, Thuraia Thomas and Christie Lopes.
“To enhance their training, the association will have the senior players train with members of the junior team. This will help to fast track and allow improvement in the technical and tactical skills (of players) reinforcing fundamentals while improving confidence,” the release said.
“With an active training and competition programme mapped out for the association, the GTTA would be gauging the players’ progress over the coming months to derive the best possible team to compete at the Caribbean Championships,” it concluded. The categories to be include Boys’ and Girls’ Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

More in this category

Sports

Former GFA Honorary Secretary appointed as new GFF Inc. GS

Former GFA Honorary Secretary appointed as new GFF Inc. GS

Jan 11, 2017

Former Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Honorary Secretary Ms. Althea Scipio is now the new General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. following her appointment which took effect...
Read More
FIFA agrees to expand World Cup to 48 teams

FIFA agrees to expand World Cup to 48 teams

Jan 11, 2017

CORPORATE ANTIGUA MEETS WITH WICB

CORPORATE ANTIGUA MEETS WITH WICB

Jan 11, 2017

Mix Up, C6, Beacons, Gangster victorious

Mix Up, C6, Beacons, Gangster victorious

Jan 11, 2017

‘Lindeners’ dominate familiar terrain at AAG Cross Country

‘Lindeners’ dominate familiar terrain at AAG...

Jan 11, 2017

Tenth Street Sports bar supports Wiltshire Dominoes

Tenth Street Sports bar supports Wiltshire...

Jan 11, 2017

GFF should ensure Slingerz and Alpha United participate in the CFU Club Championships

GFF should ensure Slingerz and Alpha United...

Jan 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch