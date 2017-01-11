Guyana to host Caribbean Cadet and Junior TT Championships in April

-GTTA identifies players for training ahead of national selection

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will host the Caribbean Cadet and Junior Table Tennis (TT) Championships over the Easter Weekend, April 14-19 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

A press release from the GTTA said that the competition will be used as the qualification event for the 2nd Pan American Cadet and Junior Table Tennis Championship scheduled for the United States of America in September.

“This competition will be used to select the top four teams from the Caribbean that will join the top four teams from Central America and the top four teams from South America in qualifying for the Pan American event,” the release noted.

With the qualification Cadet and Junior Caribbean event being compulsory, all top teams from the region are slated to participate. It will engage players aged 15 years and under and those 18 years and under.

“The tournament will provide the opportunity for 32 of Guyana’s top junior players to compete against the region’s best for regional honours. The GTTA has already shortlisted the squad to be announced with the view of starting preparation,” the association said.

Guyana’s junior boys’ team secured a silver medal in a three-way tie. “This year, the local team will look to use their home advantage to put in a more outstanding performance in view of securing qualification for the prestigious Junior Pan American Table Tennis Championships and winning regional honours,” the release continued.

The boys identified for training include: Miguel Wong, Elishaba Johnson, Kyle Edghill, Sheldon Atherley, Nicholas Romain, Tyriq Saunders, Jamaal Nicholas, Terrence Rausche, Yeudistr Persaud, Kaysan Ninvalle, Brandon Jaikarran, Navindra Persaud, Jeremey Singh, Isaiah Layne, Niron Bissu, Khalil Ninvalle, Jonathan Van Lange and Ty Dixon.

The girls indentified include: Priscillia Greaves, Neveah Clarkston, Selenas Jackman, Abigale Martin, Onieka Philips, Davona Bess, Thuraia Thomas and Christie Lopes.

“To enhance their training, the association will have the senior players train with members of the junior team. This will help to fast track and allow improvement in the technical and tactical skills (of players) reinforcing fundamentals while improving confidence,” the release said.

“With an active training and competition programme mapped out for the association, the GTTA would be gauging the players’ progress over the coming months to derive the best possible team to compete at the Caribbean Championships,” it concluded. The categories to be include Boys’ and Girls’ Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles.