Former GFA Honorary Secretary appointed as new GFF Inc. GS

Former Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Honorary Secretary Ms. Althea Scipio is now the new General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. following her appointment which took effect from January 1st, 2017.

In a press release, the GFF noted that Ms Scipio was selected following a series of interviews which took place in October 2016.

Ms. Scipio served as an Assistant Superintendent in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for approximately eight (8) years and as Honorary Secretary at the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) for approximately one year.

During her tenure in the GPF, the new GS honed her management and man management skills while performing various functions in the GPF, including forensics, community relations, media relations, security management and secretariat management.

Ms. Scipio will now play a pivotal role in the ongoing restructuring process of the GFF’s Secretariat, which has been embarked on by the Executive Committee, and, ultimately, the football fraternity as a whole. She will have the critical task of spearheading the successful and timely implementation of the Committee’s vision.