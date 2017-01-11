Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

CORPORATE ANTIGUA MEETS WITH WICB

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Sections of the corporate community in Antigua met with the Commercial, Marketing and Operation teams of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) at its head office in St John’s earlier yesterday.

Michael Muirhead speaks with (l-r) Cindy Grant, Dion Francis and Kevinia Francis of Kennedy’s Club Limited. Kennedy’s is a distributor of beverages and liquor.

With the Regional Super50 competition two weeks away the corporate entities were given final details on packages on offer which will include access to commercial properties for the rest of the calendar year. The meeting also highlighted how to acquire commercial relationships with the Coolidge Cricket Ground (Sticky Wicket).
The Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the WICB have entered into an agreement to co-own and manage the facility and the WICB’s outgoing CEO, Michael Muirhead, spoke about the “exciting opportunities to be available with the acquisition of the property and how both the island and cricket will benefit as a result.”
The Sticky Wicket facility will be redeveloped into a full-service space which will cater to a range of services including cricket matches, camps, entertainment and an exquisite dining experience. “The transition will take place in phases over a three-year period,” noted Muirhead.
Coolidge Cricket Ground along with the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will share Zone A matches of the Super50. Teams are Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under 19 and Kent Spitfires.
The next meeting is set for Thursday, January 12.

