Chinee workers squatting in Marriott

Jagdeo that scamp and Brazzy, de fat crook, lef Guyana wid nuff complicated headache. Dem lef de country wid so many Goadie that dem boys don’t know how Guyana gun fetch it.

Is a good thing Soulja Bai live most of he life without a goadie and he seh he ain’t able wid none now. That is why he not looking at de Marriott, that big goadie.

Brazzy never talk nutten. He never answer a question but slowly things are coming out about many of de projects he was sitting on. And is nuff weight he put on dem projects.

Yesterday de nation learn that Brazzy go way to Miami wid de rest of de money fuh de Marriott and got de Chinese contractor and de workers living in de place. Dem waiting for him to come to pay dem.

Idle Odle and Slidie Jamesie know this going on since dem tun bass and bassie and de wasn’t saying nutten.

Dem boys had to find out through de grapevine. When dem ask wha kind of clothes dem seeing through de glass in de entertainment centre, a worker seh, “You all don’t know? Nuff Chinee living deh and dem got de place like a tenement yard. Dem boys hear dem does do dem thing and put it in plastic bag then shy it through de window into de Atlantic Ocean.”

Dem boys wish some of de same stuff could land in Jagdeo swimming pool.

Is either Idle Odle come clean and tell de nation wha going on or clean out de place.

If foreigners can come and squat in de Marriott, wha do Guyanese who don’t have nowhere to sleep? Dem should go wid dem children and tek up lodging. And if anybody ask who send dem, dem can seh, “Dem boys.”

Talk half and watch Marriott become a squatter settlement.