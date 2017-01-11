Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Chinee workers squatting in Marriott

Jan 11, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Jagdeo that scamp and Brazzy, de fat crook, lef Guyana wid nuff complicated headache. Dem lef de country wid so many Goadie that dem boys don’t know how Guyana gun fetch it.
Is a good thing Soulja Bai live most of he life without a goadie and he seh he ain’t able wid none now. That is why he not looking at de Marriott, that big goadie.
Brazzy never talk nutten. He never answer a question but slowly things are coming out about many of de projects he was sitting on. And is nuff weight he put on dem projects.
Yesterday de nation learn that Brazzy go way to Miami wid de rest of de money fuh de Marriott and got de Chinese contractor and de workers living in de place. Dem waiting for him to come to pay dem.
Idle Odle and Slidie Jamesie know this going on since dem tun bass and bassie and de wasn’t saying nutten.
Dem boys had to find out through de grapevine. When dem ask wha kind of clothes dem seeing through de glass in de entertainment centre, a worker seh, “You all don’t know? Nuff Chinee living deh and dem got de place like a tenement yard. Dem boys hear dem does do dem thing and put it in plastic bag then shy it through de window into de Atlantic Ocean.”
Dem boys wish some of de same stuff could land in Jagdeo swimming pool.
Is either Idle Odle come clean and tell de nation wha going on or clean out de place.
If foreigners can come and squat in de Marriott, wha do Guyanese who don’t have nowhere to sleep? Dem should go wid dem children and tek up lodging. And if anybody ask who send dem, dem can seh, “Dem boys.”
Talk half and watch Marriott become a squatter settlement.

More in this category

Sports

Former GFA Honorary Secretary appointed as new GFF Inc. GS

Former GFA Honorary Secretary appointed as new GFF Inc. GS

Jan 11, 2017

Former Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Honorary Secretary Ms. Althea Scipio is now the new General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. following her appointment which took effect...
Read More
FIFA agrees to expand World Cup to 48 teams

FIFA agrees to expand World Cup to 48 teams

Jan 11, 2017

CORPORATE ANTIGUA MEETS WITH WICB

CORPORATE ANTIGUA MEETS WITH WICB

Jan 11, 2017

Mix Up, C6, Beacons, Gangster victorious

Mix Up, C6, Beacons, Gangster victorious

Jan 11, 2017

‘Lindeners’ dominate familiar terrain at AAG Cross Country

‘Lindeners’ dominate familiar terrain at AAG...

Jan 11, 2017

Tenth Street Sports bar supports Wiltshire Dominoes

Tenth Street Sports bar supports Wiltshire...

Jan 11, 2017

GFF should ensure Slingerz and Alpha United participate in the CFU Club Championships

GFF should ensure Slingerz and Alpha United...

Jan 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch